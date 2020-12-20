Bills at Broncos: Everything we know from Buffalo win

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Denver Broncos, making this victory, quite impressive. The Bills knew what hung in the balance with this game, and they came out with purpose and demolished Denver. The meaning behind the victory is significant, as Buffalo takes home their first AFC East crown in 25 years with the 48-19 victory over Denver.

Buffalo’s offense was humming along all evening, only slowed by their own mistakes (see: penalty trouble). The Bills regained the momentum right from the get-go in the second half. Two quick scores early in the third quarter ultimately put Bills in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the game, and Buffalo could cruise for their 11th win of the season.

Score: Bills 48, Broncos 19

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Demoralizing the home team: The Bills were the clear favorite entering the game. The Bills made some mistakes early in the first half which kept the game close early. However, Buffalo ran wild over Denver in the second half, forcing a big turnover and scoring at will. The game was clearly in hand in the second half...Offensive brilliance: This game could have set records for points scored if the Bills didn't run into penalty problems taking points off the board. Allen found receivers easily throughout the evening. When he couldn't find someone, Allen used his feet to scramble and get into the end zone...Lockdown defense: The life of the Broncos was sucked out after the Hughes touchdown. While Denver put up 13 points in the first half, they were shut out in the third quarter. Through three quarters, Drew Lock only gained 102 yards in the passing game. The fourth quarter stats became garbage time numbers...Two and two: Allen threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores. His receivers were uncoverable, and Allen could not be stopped with his arm or legs.

3 stars of the game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Josh Allen--Allen had a field day, scoring four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing). He ended the day 28-of-40 for 359 passing yards and added X yards on X rushes Stefon Diggs-Diggs just seems like he's always open. Once again, he added a double-digit catch day to his impressive season, this time reeling in 11 passes for 147 receiving yards. Jerry Hughes--Hughes didn't register a sack, but he did score on the most exciting play of the game. His 21-yard fumble gave the Bills a three-score edge and put him on highlight reels for his skills with the ball in his hands.

It was over when...

https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1340440708298248192 For all intents and purposes, the Broncos were finished early in the third quarter. The Bills went up by two touchdowns with a touchdown on the opening drive of the half, a one-year Josh Allen rush. On the subsequent drive, Denver was thwarted by the Bills defense. Tre'Davious White tracked down Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who was trying to scramble. White forced the fumble, which was recovered by Jerry Hughes. Hughes then did his best RB1 imitation, weaving his way into the end zone.

A quarter century

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 and wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills talk before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The divisional crown was officially given to the Bills with their win tonight. For the first time in 25 yards, Buffalo is on top of the AFC East for a season. So much has changed since then, as a team they may face in the playoffs, the Cleveland Browns, were playing as part of the original version of the franchise. The similarities, though, are interesting. The offense is firing on all cylinders, with several impressive skill position players leading the way. Defensively, the unit finds ways to stymy the opposition. Buffalo can celebrate, as for the first time in a quarter century, the Bills will host a playoff game.

What's next?

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) is tackled during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo will take on the New England Patriots (6-7) on Monday, December 28th at Foxborough. Depending on how the AFC playoff contenders fair during Week 15 action, the Patriots could be bounced from playoff contention ahead of this game. The Bills defeated the Patriots in Week 8, 24-21