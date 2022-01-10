Bills bring out Tre’Davious White jersey during postgame press conference

The Buffalo Bills defense had a touching tribute to a fallen member of their unit following their season finale.

Typically after each game, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are amongst players that speak at press conferences. Following their team’s 27-10 win over the New York Jets, the duo decided to bring every member of the secondary with them.

In person, cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson also came to the podium on Sunday. But Tre’Davious White wasn’t forgotten.

When the entire crew came out of the locker room to speak together, Hyde carried a White jersey. He placed it on the podium in front of them to make sure White felt included in the end of season conversion:

All of the #Bills DBs come out for their postgame press conference bringing out a Tre White jersey. They said they just got off FaceTime with him. pic.twitter.com/4F8DXgJznY — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 10, 2022

Bills safety Jordan Poyer explained that it was a symbolic gesture. Not only did his uniform make an appearance in front of the cameras, in the locker room, they video called him.

“We just got off FaceTime with Tre’Davious White. We wish he was here with us, but I know he’s going to bounce back,” Poyer said via video conference. “He’s excited for everyone.”

Poyer went on to make a touching mention.

“I think it shows the love we have for each other,” Poyer said. “This is the closest group of… these guys are my best friends right here.”

Hyde added, “it’s a blessing to be part of this defense.”

White was originally injured against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. The nature of the injury was a non-contact one so many assumed White suffered a serious injury which ended up being the case, it was a season-ending ACL tear.

Story continues

Since that outing, Buffalo has not faced the toughest of playmakers. The outlier is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who did put up points, but as the Bills locker room often reminds us: the guys on the other sideline get paid, too.

Every opponent the Bills have faced without White has had talent and Buffalo’s secondary has held well.

White will clearly be welcomed back in 2022, but the Bills defense has pulled together in an inspiring manner in recent weeks.

Related