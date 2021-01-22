Bills bring swagger into clash with defending champion Chiefs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The long-suffering Buffalo Bills can move to within one win of a maiden Super Bowl title on Sunday when they face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who could be without their biggest offensive weapon in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP remains in the NFL's concussion protocol since leaving last Sunday's game in the third quarter after he struggled to stand on his feet and was helped off the field following a hit at the end of a run.

Mahomes has since raised hopes for his availability for Sunday's clash as he has been on the field with his team this week and even took the majority of first-team reps in practice on Thursday.

"Pat looked good out there," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "He's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important we follow the protocol, and that’s what we're doing."

Should Mahomes be cleared to play versus the visiting Bills, the game could prove to be an instant and high-scoring classic featuring the conference's top two seeds and passing quarterback heavyweights.

But if the NFL's most dynamic passer is unavailable, the Chiefs' vaunted offense suddenly becomes much less potent with veteran quarterback Chad Henne taking over the reins in what would be the biggest start of his career.

Henne was far from perfect in relief of Mahomes but did just enough in his first career playoff game appearance, including a pair of edge-of-your-seat plays in the closing minutes to preserve a 22-17 win.

The Bills, who famously lost four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl in the 1990s, bring newfound swagger into the matchup as the team enjoyed a long-awaited return to prominence this season behind the play of quarterback Josh Allen.

Since establishing himself as a legitimate regular season MVP candidate, Allen led the Bills to their first postseason win in 25 years, and has passed for 530 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in two playoff games.

"This is the next step for Josh," said Bills coach Sean McDermott. "This is what you work for, this is what he's worked for. He'll be ready and we're extremely confident in Josh."

When the two teams last met in October, the Chiefs won 26-17 and limited Allen, who threw for two touchdowns, to a season-low 122 passing yards.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Buffalo		+145+3O 53.5
Kansas City		-167-3U 53.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Jalen Hurts trade fits: 5 potential landing spots for the Eagles most valuable asset

    If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

  • Report: Dwayne Haskins had another offer before signing with Steelers

    Dwayne Haskins reportedly had at least two teams interested in signing him before agreeing to a contract with Pittsburgh.

  • LeGarrette Blount addresses ‘the question’ that comes with Josh McDaniels’ coaching candidacy

    Why Blount thinks McDaniels isn't getting head coaching jobs.

  • Draymond Green got ejected after yelling at teammate James Wiseman

    In an odd sequence, Draymond Green was issued a second technical foul after yelling at James Wiseman, and was subsequently ejected.

  • Steph Curry had a wild, hilarious reaction after a reporter called him by his first name

    Wardell clearly isn't a name Steph Curry is called by very often.

  • NFL championship Sunday: Schedule, predictions, odds and picks

    Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • Deshaun Watson weighs in with another cryptic tweet

    Deshaun Watson playing the long game with a cryptic tweet

  • Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

  • Dolphins’ offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

    Dolphins' offensive coordinator search takes surprising turn

  • NFL conference championship picks: Brady v Rodgers, and a Chiefs shock

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.

  • Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown ruled out for NFC championship vs. Packers

    "We'll get him ready for the next one."

  • Hall of Famer, former home run king Hank Aaron dies at 86

    The longtime Braves star is one of baseball's defining legends. He overcame ugly racism and threats to pass Babe Ruth on the all-time home run list.

  • Marshawn Lynch goes for a skate with Akim Aliu and it's as entertaining as you'd imagine

    The former NFL star went skating with one of hockey's leading anti-racism advocates and the result was delightful.

  • Robert Saleh: There’s a reason why Sam Darnold was the No. 3 pick in the draft

    When the Jets looked like they’d go winless in 2020, it seemed obvious they’d move on from quarterback Sam Darnold to draft Trevor Lawrence. But now that the Jaguars are selecting at No. 1 and the Jets are No. 2, the decision on Darnold doesn’t seem quite so easy. In Robert Saleh’s introductory press conference [more]

  • How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

    How the Eagles hiring of Nick Sirianni will impact QB Jalen Hurts

  • McGregor vs Poirier purse: How much will stars earn for UFC 257 fight?

    Pair will main event in Abu Dhabi in a rematch six years in the making

  • Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

    The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

  • UFC releases Ottman Azaitar day before UFC 257 for sneaking people into Fight Island

    “It’s pretty amazing, actually, the story,” White said.

  • Wholesale change coming for collegiate athletics, hope for Pac-12 & Tennessee

    With an impending NCAA investigation and key players fleeing to the transfer portal, all hope seemed lost for the University of Tennessee a mere few days ago. That was until the school hired UCF athletic director Danny White on Thursday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde ask what will White bring to Rocky Top and who is he going to target in the coaching search? Across the country, the Pac-12 conference has been writing checks their coffers couldn’t cash for over a decade under the guidance of commissioner Larry Scott. With sweeping change coming to the college landscape, the Pac-12 and Larry Scott parted ways this week. Pat, Pete and Dan recap Scott’s biggest misses in his career. Who will take over for Scott and will we see playoff expansion and conference realignment sooner than later?

  • Hatton takes five-shot lead in Abu Dhabi as fading light stops play

    Hatton, who was one shot behind overnight leader Rory McIlroy, carded an eagle on the par five second and had four birdies in a row from the seventh after a bogey on the third. The 29-year-old Hatton recorded two eagles in the first round and became the first player since McIlroy to card three at the event since the Irishman achieved the feat in 2011. Four other players were tied for second, including McIlroy and Frenchman Romain Langasque -- who are both yet to finish their rounds -- as well as early clubhouse leaders Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand and Australian Jason Scrivener.