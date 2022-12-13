Bills bring Cole Beasley back

Cole Beasley is returning to Buffalo.

Beasley, the wide receiver who said in October that he was retiring, is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Bills released Beasley in March and he was out of the NFL for the entire offseason before signing with the Buccaneers in September. He lasted in Tampa Bay only long enough to play two games and catch four passes, and he then said he was retiring and was released by the Bucs.

But he apparently has decided to give it another try, on a Bills team he knows well, for a chance to win a Super Bowl.

The 33-year-old Beasley caught 82 passes for 693 yards for the Bills last season. Originally an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys, Beasley played seven seasons in Dallas and three in Buffalo.

