Bills to break ground on new stadium Monday

Leonard Floyd‘s agreement on a contract isn’t the only big development for the Bills on Monday.

They will kick off the week with a groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium. The ceremonial event is set to get underway at 9 a.m. and will feature team owner Terry Pegula, General Manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and others from the team as well as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The Erie County Legislature gave final approval to the team’s stadium plans in early May. The price tag for the construction of the building is estimated to be $1.4 billion with costs being picked up by the state, Erie County, and money from the Bills and the NFL.

Plans call for the stadium to be completed in time for the 2026 season.

