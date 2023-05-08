BIlls’ Brandon Beane welcomes Josh Allen’s willingness to protect self

Bills general manager Brandon Beane knows there are still going to be shots taken by his quarterback, Josh Allen.

But earlier this offseason, Allen did admit he has to start taking less of those hits as he gets older. After the QB said that, the GM had recently been asked how excited he was hear that during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

See the clip above for Beane’s thoughts on Allen.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire