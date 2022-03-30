Bills’ Brandon Beane updates potential contract extension with Stefon DIggs

Keeping Stefon Diggs around–everyone would want to do it, but we’ve seen that it’s sometimes easier said than done.

The Buffalo Bills traded for Diggs because he was unhappy with the Minnesota Vikings before.

That’s not to say things are status quo in Buffalo. In fact, it seems exactly the opposite.

But adding into that is the market. Free agent wide receivers this offseason are getting paid big dollars. In the past, the Bills have been ahead of the curve on this.

If they had their way, they could do the same with Diggs sometime soon. But Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane is doing the same as he always has done.

He’s playing it cool right now.

“Stef and I, we’ve talked a couple times,” Beane said at the NFL owners meetings. “We’ve been very open, honest with each other.”

“We’ll look at that. We’ll look at his, we’ll look at others,” Beane added. “There’s a cap, we have to make it all fit and make it work. I would love to write ‘em all a check for exactly what I think they’re worth or what they did, but sometimes you have to make tough decisions with various players.”

Beane even went a step further to say any narrative thrown out there won’t be a problem, either.

“That’s just part of the world we’re in. I have a great relationship with Stef,” Beane said.

Buffalo doesn’t have any reason to be on pins and needles with Diggs. He’s still under contract with the Bills for two more years.

Plus, this approach from Beane is all too familiar. Prior to signing other players to extensions, he sure was quiet.

Regardless of timing, too.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White was locked up right before the regular season. Linebacker Matt Milano seemed halfway out the door but he came back before free agency.

Not a peep about either before the news dropped.

If Diggs does get his extension signed, we can probably be certain we won’t see it coming.

For what it’s worth, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, probably like fans, wouldn’t mind hearing it announced sooner rather than later.

“Stef has done a phenomenal job of changing our culture–helping to change the culture,” McDermott said. “His competitive nature, his ability to put the team first at a position that is not always known for that… I think that goes a long way in our locker room.”

