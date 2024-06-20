Bills’ Brandon Beane updates injuries heading into summer

It’s the first day of summer and the Buffalo Bills will still be off of work for several weeks.

Most players will be working out in the meantime.

Others will be nursing injuries.

In terms of the latter, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane believes that situation for the Bills is going well.

Khalil Shakir was the lone player injured during minicamp practices. The receiver had a lower-body issue. Others did not partake at all as they rested previous injuries.

Per Beane, the “nicks and bruises” will be OK in the end. When training camp begins on July 23, the GM said he thinks just about everyone, if not everyone, will be good to go.

Beane’s update can be found in the clip below:

