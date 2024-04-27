Bills’ Brandon Beane says he would have traded up for Cole Bishop

The Buffalo Bills waited it out and got what they wanted.

The Bills used the No. 60 selection in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Utah safety Cole Bishop.

After the fact, general manager Brandon Beane was beyond excited to get Bishop in. He was honest about it, too.

Beane would have traded up for him… but in the end he didn’t and did not have to.

“I would have been thrilled to give up something in the draft to go up and get him,” Beane said via video conference.

While receiver was the noted need many have been looking at on Buffalo’s roster, safety was one too. The Bills lost the likes of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde this offseason and despite re-signing Taylor Rapp and adding Mike Edwards, another piece is a welcomed addition.

In Bishop, the Bills bring in someone that will bring elements of both Poyer and Hyde to Buffalo’s secondary. Notably, he can move around a defense and is versatile.

“I think I can do a lot of different things well,” Bishop said.

For more from Bishop, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

New #Bills S Cole Bishop says he played a variety of roles as a defensive back at Utah. His former college teammate #Bills TE Dalton Kincaid offered plenty of competition in practice. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/m1VTw6p61h — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire