Bills’ Brandon Beane receiving calls for 33rd pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills surprised many of the fans watching the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday as they traded back in the draft not once, but twice, including a trade with their AFC rival in the Kansas City Chiefs. For those Bills fans that were upset about Buffalo trading back in the draft, that could just be the beginning.

Per Sal Capaccio of WGR550, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Thursday following the conclusion of the first round that teams were already calling him looking to inquire about the 33rd overall pick. Buffalo began the draft with the 28th overall pick, but after trading back twice, they now have the first pick of the second round that begins on Friday and picked some extra picks along the way.

Capaccio also pointed out that Beane said that he didn’t care about giving up the fifth-year option that comes with players that are drafted in the first round which gives teams an extra year with a player before they have to consider extending him. Beane said that trading from the 32nd overall pick to the 33rd overall pick was about value which makes given that the Bills swap the 200th overall pick to get the 141st overall pick.

Some NFL draft experts expected Buffalo to trade up given that the team could use some wide-receiver help following the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason. If the Bills actually make their first selection of the draft with the 33rd overall pick, they will have plenty of talented wide-receivers to choose from, including Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell.

