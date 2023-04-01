Bills’ Brandon Beane: Josh Allen ‘gets in the moment’ when taking hits

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a lot of hits. The team’s front office acknowledges it.

That doesn’t mean they like it.

Allen taking shots too often in games is always a subject discussed because of the risk of injury involved. The most recent person to reflect on the subject was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane said that Allen knows he shouldn’t take as many hits as he does, but added the quarterback just… can’t help himself.

“He gets in the moment and he is so super competitive,” Beane said.

Check out Beane’s full thoughts he shared on SiriusXM radio below:

"If it's the first quarter of Week 2….we don't need you trying to run over a linebacker or a safety"@BuffaloBills GM Brandon Beane on some adjustments he'd like to see Josh Allen make #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D9YGnWmliE — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire