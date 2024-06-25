Bills’ Brandon Beane on Gable Steveson off-field allegations

Gable Steveson heading to the Buffalo Bills made plenty of sense considering his wrestling background. Head coach Sean McDermott has always liked players who have such athletic experience.

However, Steveson’s background is not perfect. The 24-year-old Olympian was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual misconduct while he attended the University of Minnesota, but the case was dropped reportedly due to a lack of evidence.

Even so, questions come about when a team signs such a player. At minicamp, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane explained why the Bills decided to do so.

“As I’ve told you guys before, I’m not a crime investigator,” Beane said. “There were no charges.”

