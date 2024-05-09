Bills’ Brandon Beane explains toughness in Ray Davis (video)

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane loves the overall toughness that running back Ray Davis will bring to the team’s offense.

Davis, selected in the fourth round by Buffalo at the 2024 NFL draft, will suit up in the team’s backfield with James Cook. Davis will bring a “dog” type of dynamic to that partnership, according to Beane.

Beane explained after that draft that Davis is a player fans should not expect to be going out of bounds very often.

Beane discussing Davis can be found in the One Bills Live clip below:

#Bills GM Brandon Beane on the toughness he added with his selections in this year's #NFLDraft🔊⬇️ "Embracing the physicality of the sport…they're not looking for any boundary"😤#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/9FMLJjkSAZ — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) April 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire