Bills’ Brandon Beane: Drafting Dalton Kincaid can help everyone

In selecting Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, many first thought of how much that pick would mean to Josh Allen.

Of course another weapon helps out your quarterback, but Allen was not the only one on the mind of Brandon Beane when he submitted that pick to the league. The GM explained on “The Jim Rome Show” that Kincaid is going to help out every playmaker on the Bills offense, from receiver Stefon Diggs to fellow tight end Dawson Knox.

For more from Beane, see the attached Rome clip in the video player above.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire