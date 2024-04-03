Bills’ Brandon Beane on draft day trades: ‘We’re always listening’

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has once again been candid when discussing a potential trade at the 2024 NFL draft.

Beane, known to move up and down the board, admits he does like to move upward more. He once again said while on the Pat McAfee Show that his phone is on and he is ready to talk.

“I get antsy,” Beane said.

The proof is now likely helping him, too. QB Josh Allen, tight end Dalton Kincaid, among others, are players Buffalo have traded up for at the draft. Beane said he knows other teams realize that now.

Beane discussing his thoughts on wheeling and dealing on draft day can be found in the clip below:

"We're always listening when it comes to the draft.. The local Buffalo media knows I get antsy and I've traded up way more than I've traded back" Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/41RLqBnfV4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire