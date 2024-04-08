Bills’ Brandon Beane discusses massive bison being put outside new stadium (video)

The Buffalo Bills new stadium construction is well underway.

The inside is the feature… but outside of it is getting some attention too.

The entrance way to the stadium will feature a large, very large, bison. It’s reportedly going to be 16-feet tall.

Just like fans, Brandon Beane is excited about that touch. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Beane said he thinks it’s going to be a nice addition Bills Mafia and outsiders will enjoy.

The clip of Beane can be found below:

"How big do we want the bisons" 😂😂 Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YJgX7ilkIM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire