Bills’ Brandon Beane on Dalton Kincaid: ‘A great fit in our offense’

For the second consecutive year, the Buffalo Bills traded to move up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select their player.

And in 2023 that selection was Utah TE Dalton Kinkaid at 25th overall.

If you’re wondering what caught the Bills attention about the 23-year-old, GM Brandon Beane took the press podium to talk about just that after making the selection.

“We just really liked him and felt he would be a great fit in our offense, he’s a tight end but he’s a receiving tight end, and we think he’ll pair well with Dawson [Knox] and give us another target in the middle of the field,” Beane said. “When him and Dawson are in the game, you’re in ‘12′ (personnel), but it’s quasi like ‘11′ anyway. He’s not your standard ‘Y’ tight end. He’s going to be flexed out a lot more than necessarily you would do with Dawson.”

That the Bills planned to trade back if Kincaid or a top receiver weren’t available says a lot, and it was his tools and skill set that made him worth the trade-up.

“Elite hands,” the GM continued. “Really good route runner, good feel setting up guys inside. There’s always the card telling you as a player what to do, eight yards here or there, but sometimes the defense changes and this guy’s got great feel, great instinct.”

What’s more, Beane elaborated on how he views Kincaid as an edition that will dictate opposing defenses.

“He pairs well in our offense, he’s something we don’t have. Generally, when we’re in 12 [personnel with 1 RB and 2 TE] if you got two wide tight ends you’re going to get base defense. When he’s in the game, we’re going to get Nickle as if we’re an 11 [personnel set.]”

There were several players at other positions of need for Buffalo available, but the Bills had the young playmaking tight end graded highest among the remaining talent.

“Us trading up tells you how we valued him, There were defensive players around but he was the best player on our board by our opinion,” Beane said.

The GM wasn’t the only one who sensed the value that the move-up demonstrated, as the newest acquisition by Buffalo expressed a similar sentiment as well.

“It’s awesome,” the Bills newest tight end shared via video chat. “You know trading up to get me goes to show they wanted me that much more so definitely just gonna go in, be the best rookie I can, and just do whatever I can and help the team.”

The rookie was quick to acknowledge his new teammates and fanbase as well.

“Josh Allen’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Dawson Knox is right up there with the tight ends as well so it’s going to be awesome to learn from him and learn from Josh,” he continued. “I think just joining Bills Mafia is going to be one of the coolest things.”

While the move cost the Bills a 4th round pick to swap positions in the draft order and move up to pick the tight end, it sounds like it was worth it by Beane’s measure of Kincaid’s value.

“I didn’t want to have to give up a pick, but I would have been more disappointed with him that close to not be able to get him.”

