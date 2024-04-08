Bills’ Brandon Beane: Cuts made were ‘brutal’ (video)

The Bills had to release numerous important players and starters prior to the start of the current NFL league year.

The one leading the way there was general manager Brandon Beane. The GM called moves like releasing safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse “brutal” to do during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“That’s hard,” Beane said.

Beane’s full thoughts can be found in the clip below:

"That was a brutal day.. Guys like Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde meant so much to Buffalo.. You don''t wanna do it but that's the business part of it" ~ Brandon Beane #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Yi9HRSoZKN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire