Bills’ Brandon Beane: Cuts made were ‘brutal’ (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Bills had to release numerous important players and starters prior to the start of the current NFL league year.

The one leading the way there was general manager Brandon Beane. The GM called moves like releasing safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse “brutal” to do during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“That’s hard,” Beane said.

Beane’s full thoughts can be found in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire