Bills’ Brandon Beane continues beating ‘change can be good’ drum

Even Brandon Beane admits it’s natural to think that way, but it sounds like he’s going to keep beating that drum moving toward the 2024 NFL season.

After the Buffalo Bills general manager gave the green light on trading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, he complimented the player. Beane also noted how “change can be good.”

Beane did again during the Bills’ recent minicamp workouts.

The GM’s latest thoughts can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

"Change can be good… every team is a new team, but this is truly a lot of new faces."#Bills GM Brandon Beane on how the offseason changes have brought some fresh energy to the team during OTAs and minicamp. Team now off until training camp in late July.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/nZrzg9CiTl — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) June 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire