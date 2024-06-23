Advertisement

Bills’ Brandon Beane continues beating ‘change can be good’ drum

nick wojton
·1 min read

Even Brandon Beane admits it’s natural to think that way, but it sounds like he’s going to keep beating that drum moving toward the 2024 NFL season.

After the Buffalo Bills general manager gave the green light on trading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, he complimented the player. Beane also noted how “change can be good.”

Beane did again during the Bills’ recent minicamp workouts.

The GM’s latest thoughts can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire