Bills’ Brandon Beane addresses pre-deadline Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara rumors

The Bills were connected to several players ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

On a few occasions, such names were from the running back position. In the end, the Bills did sling a deal with the Colts for Nyheim Hines, but was he the only one the team was interested in?

According to general manager Brandon Beane, that answer is no.

On Wednesday, Beane discussed all-things trade deadline. He said yes, to an extent, two names the Bills talked about were then-Panthers back Christian McCaffrey and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara.

Regarding McCaffrey, Beane himself made contact and checked in.

That was not exactly the case with the Saints, but someone from the Bills did ask what’s up. However, the ball never really got rolling there.

For Beane’s full breakdown on those rumors, check out the Spectrum News clip below:

The #Bills did have trade conversations with Carolina regarding Christian McCaffrey. They did not with New Orleans about Alvin Kamara. Here's GM Brandon Beane explaining the trade process in general, with specifics regarding both of those situations. pic.twitter.com/7NEFSetaqm — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 2, 2022

