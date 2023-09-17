Bills bounce back with 38-10 win over Raiders

Week Two went a lot better for Josh Allen and the Bills than Week One.

Allen threw three touchdown passes and the Bills defense picked Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo off twice during a 38-10 home win. The win comes six days after an overtime loss to the Jets and levels the Bills' record at 1-1 on the season.

Allen turned the ball over four times in the loss to the Jets and the Bills went three and out to start the game, but Garoppolo threw his first interception on the next drive and the Bills were off and running. They scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, capped the half with a third trip to the end zone and then went on a nine-minute touchdown march to open the second half.

The final touchdown came on a run by Damien Harris in the fourth quarter and the rout was officially on at that point. Allen finished the day 31-of-37 for 274 yards and James Cook churned up 123 yards on 17 carries. Gabe Davis had six catches for 92 yards and a score while Stefon Diggs had seven catches for 66 yards.

Garoppolo got no help from the run game as Josh Jacobs lost two yards on nine carries. Davante Adams had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown to cap the opening drive of the game, but he wound up being pulled from the game late in the fourth quarter by medical spotters after getting hit in the head by Bills safety Taylor Rapp. He did not return, but there wasn't much time or much reason to put him back in the game.

The Raiders will be hoping to have Adams when they're back at home against the Steelers next weekend. The Bills will try for another strong performance in Washington.