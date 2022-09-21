Bills’ Bobby Hart suspended one game for post-game punch vs. Titans

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended by the NFL for one game following his team’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

According to a release from the league, Hart violated the NFL’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

The statement says Hart swung a punch at a Titans player after the 41-7 final and missed, hitting a coach instead.

A statement released by the NFL’s Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on the matter read:

“You walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent. You approached him near the end zone and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands. Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

The Bills are slated to face the Miami Dolphins (2-0) in Week 2 on the road.

Hart has been on the field for 19 snaps on offense and 12 snaps on special teams through Buffalo’s first two games of the season.

