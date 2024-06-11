Bills’ Bobby Babich gives honest opinion on new defensive coordinator role

Is Bobby Babich ready to be the new Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator?

Yes and no… in his words, not ours.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott appointed Babich as the team’s defensive coordinator after McDermott held the job last season. Since promoting Babich, McDermott has consistently been asked who will call plays on defense and we’ve yet to get an answer.

By the sound of it, Babich will understand the choice either way.

When asked about his new role, Babich gave a very honest and candid answer. Is he ready to be a DC in the NFL for the first time?

He’s going to prep for it, but no, he’s not.

“You’re never ready until you do it,” Babich said. “Until actually do something you’re never ready.”

Babich’s full response can be found in the WROC-TV clip below:

Really loved this thought from Bobby Babich on potentially calling #Bills defensive plays. "You're constantly trying to prepare yourself for when you get this position.

But you're never ready until you do it." Well worth your 80 seconds. pic.twitter.com/dxvSNfkcoM — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) June 4, 2024

