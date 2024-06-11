What is the Bills’ biggest storyline ahead of 2024 minicamp?

There is still a lot of time before the 2024 Buffalo Bills begin their upcoming campaign in September.

Even so, there are plenty of things to watch as 2024 mandatory minicamp unfolds this upcoming week.

One of the top storylines everyone keeps an eye on is attendance. While cornerback Rasul Douglas has missed time during voluntary spring practices (OTAs) it’s expected that he will be at minicamp..

In terms of the next one on the list, it’s easy to see the wide receiver position will have eyes all over it. With the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, that’s expected. Toss in Buffalo’s top draft pick being Keon Coleman? It’s easy to see where all the eyes will be.

NFL.com agrees. The league’s website named the top storyline that should be watched at each team’s minicamp this week. and in Buffalo. the receivers were named.

Here’s how NFL.com broke down the Bills’ upcoming minicamp:

How is the WR depth chart shaking out? Buffalo threw bodies at the WR question mark this offseason after moving on from Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Keon Coleman seems destined for a big role, but beyond that, there are questions. Khalil Shakir likely sees plenty of snaps. Then, there is a question of who fills out the rest of the duties. Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins, Chase Claypool, KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter bring different skills and elements. Minicamp could give us a better idea of how the competition will shape up when training camp arrives.

