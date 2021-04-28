What is Bills’ biggest need heading into 2021 NFL draft?

We’ve heard all offseason that the Bills don’t have any glaring needs on their roster. There’s no massive holes to fill, right?

But the Bills did not win the Super Bowl last year. Just because the team doesn’t have large needs… that does not mean they don’t have any. There’s some, and among those, what’s the biggest?

Bleacher Report gave their insight on the matter recently and pegged Buffalo’s defensive line as just that:

The Buffalo Bills may be one of the most exciting up-and-coming teams in the league, but their defensive line is anything but spry. Buffalo is coming off an impressive run to the AFC Championship Game, but it won’t be able to keep making deep postseason runs unless it finds some youthful talent for the D-line. The team has been relying heavily on aging defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, who will turn 33 and 34 before the campaign. Addison tied for the most sacks on the roster last year with five, and Hughes was right behind him with 4.5, but they can’t be relied on forever. The Bills will also get Star Lotulelei back after he opted out in 2020, but the defensive tackle will be 32 in December. The Bills have some younger linemen to build around, including a pair of early picks in Ed Oliver and A.J. Epenesa, but they need to keep injecting more youth into the trenches. There should be plenty of opportunity to do exactly that when Buffalo is on the clock at No. 30, a spot that should net a useful prospect. Washington’s Joe Tryon would make sense. He amassed eight sacks as a sophomore in 2019 before opting out last year. He doesn’t have the polish of other prospects, but Buffalo can gamble on his high ceiling while bringing him along slowly.

Top options to also consider for the Bills’ biggest need currently includes the No. 2 cornerback spot, tight end, and backfield. But in the case of all of those, other aspects of the roster make up for their shortcomings. There’s at least Tre’Davious White at the top cornerback spot and on offense, the emergence of Josh Allen at quarterback covers up a lot.

Story continues

Considering that, the defensive line might be the correct choice by B/R. The Bills might also share that though, too.

Earlier this offseason, Buffalo pursued JJ Watt and Jarren Reed, two defensive lineman that can pressure the quarterback. In addition, Lotulelei returning should help, but the Bills got a dose of what life would be like without him. They need a younger player that can do his job down the road.

Now it remains to be seen exactly how the team attack this need area at the upcoming draft.

Related