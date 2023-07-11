Who are the Bills’ biggest draft steals of the past decade?

The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL. A lot of that has to do with drafting a developing their own players.

The Bills have certainly done that since head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane joined the organization in 2017. However, ESPN doesn’t think Buffalo has hit it that big in terms of draft “steals.”

The former world-wide leader named the 50 biggest steals in the draft over the past decade. None of Buffalo’s selections made the cut. Only one made the ranking as a honorable mention. But did they get it wrong?

Here are five of the Bills’ biggest draft steals from that past decade (excluding the 2023 draft) that were overlooked:

OL Wyatt Teller

Selected: Round 5 (No. 166 overall) 2018 NFL draft

The good and the bad is glaring.

The Bills nailed this pick. A fifth-round selection that’s now a two-time, second-team All-Pro… of course the bad is that all of these accolades came with the Cleveland Browns.

Teller is a heck of a player. But the Bills gave up on him too fast, trading him to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round pick. Beane has openly admitted he’d take a do-over here.

CB Dane Jackson

Selected: Round 7 (No. 239 overall) 2020 NFL draft

It’s more common for a seventh-round pick at the NFL draft to appear in… none to only a handful of games in their career.

Jackson is entering his fourth season and is battling a former first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, for a starting job. Jackson has made 22 starts (37 games played) to date, and has three interceptions and broke up 23 passes.

Again, for a former seventh rounder? That’s pretty impressive.

LB Matt Milano

Selected: Round 5 (No. 163 overall) 2017 NFL draft

McDermott nailed the first NFL draft he was part of in Buffalo. OK, Nathan Peterman didn’t pan out, but Buffalo landed three cornerstone pieces that year (Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins) and Milano in Round 5 was insanely good value.

You can probably guess that Milano was the one honorable mention from ESPN, too. Although, the term “snubbed” comes to mind as well. That describes much of Milano’s career. Astonishingly, he only earned his first Pro Bowl honor in 2023.

CB Taron Johnson

Selected: Round 4 (No. 121 overall) 2018 NFL draft

When you’re taken behind the likes of Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds, it’s easy to be overlooked. Plus, Johnson plays a position that’s usually not considered a full-time starting role on most NFL defenses, but it is in Buffalo.

McDermott’s defensive scheme calls for a nickel defender in the slot on most, if not all, occasions throughout a game. Johnson has completely made that his position since he was drafted.

TE Dawson Knox

Selected: Round 3 (No. 96 overall) 2019 NFL draft

Day 2 of the draft is usually a sweet spot for tight ends to be taken. They aren’t always first-round picks. Speaking of, even though Buffalo did take Dalton Kincaid with their latest Round 1 pick, Knox was a bit of a steal.

The third rounder was the ninth tight end taken in 2019 and he’s a big-time threat in the red zone for the Bills. That’s why he was extended and still will remain a factor in the team’s offense despite Kincaid’s addition.

