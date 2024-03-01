Bills' big offseason thing: Take a long look in the mirror

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Buffalo's offseason - which, after a 3rd straight loss in the divisional round of the playoffs, includes re-examining what they need to do to finally get over the hurdle in the AFC.

JASON FITZ: It's time to take a look at one big thing for the Buffalo Bills this offseason. And it's, what do we do now? I don't want to oversimplify here, but you had Kansas City at home. You had a Kansas City team that was supposed to be a shell of the Kansas City teams we've seen year in and year out at home, in Buffalo, in one of the wildest environments in all of sports. This was the Bill's chance. And they couldn't get it done.

And now, Buffalo is going to have to look in the mirror and figure out what has to change. They need help defensively. I think we all know that. They were paper thin at the linebacker position in the playoffs. You can't let that happen.

Obviously, they've got defensive needs that they're going to have to address across the board. They're going to have to figure out how to keep Stefon Diggs happier throughout the course of this. Can they? Is Diggs even part of the Bills' long-term future? Does he want to be part of the long-term future?

But most importantly, everybody in that building is going to have to come together from day one, acknowledge how they failed last year, and figure out how to change the result this year. The Bills have been talented enough for multiple years. They've been well coached. They have a superstar quarterback that's absolutely played well enough for them to win multiple Super Bowls. And it hasn't come together.

And if you're in that organization, if you're in that facility every day, you have to wonder if the, how do we get through-- how do we break through this wall-- if that mentality starts to creep into everybody's mindset because what we are seeing right now almost feels like an invisible force field holding the Bills back. They've got to figure out how to break through.

This isn't about anybody that's on the field. This isn't about anybody that's on the sideline. This is about the Bills looking into each other and figuring out how, as an organization, they can get done what they haven't been able to get done multiple years in a row.

