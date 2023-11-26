Bills Beyond Blue & Red: Stevie Johnson’s ‘Why So Serious?’ (video)
The Bills released a quick feature this past week highlighting a fond memory in team history surrounding wide receiver Stevie Johnson.
Johnson, still a fan favorite, had a few iconic moments in his Bills career. One of them was on Nov. 21, 2010, which was 13 years ago earlier this week.
Going down memory lane, the Bills revisited the moment and talked to Johnson about his inspiration for that moment.
Check it out in the video below:
13 years ago today, a legendary Bills moment was born. 😈
Beyond Blue and Red: @StevieJohnson13 is dropping soon!@BCBSWNY | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/DM4mlXYXi8
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 21, 2023