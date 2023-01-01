Bills-Bengals starts later than usual, due to the Rose Bowl

The most significant late-season Monday night game in years will end later than usual. Because it will start later than usual.

ESPN has announced that Bills-Bengals will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET, not the usual 8:15 p.m. ET. The delay is aimed at accommodating the Rose Bowl, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

Of course, there’s little chance that the Rose Bowl will be over by 8:30 p.m. ET, because college football games continue to take much more time than NFL games. Bowl games seem to last even longer.

Bills-Bengals will be televised by ABC, with ESPN sticking with the Rose Bowl and joining Bills-Bengals in progress, if needed.

When needed.

