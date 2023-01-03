Bills-Bengals game temporally suspended after Damar Hamlin injury

With 6:12 left in the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. An ambulance was brought on to the field, and medical professionals administered CPR to the 24-year-old Hamlin.

Per ESPS, the NFL was originally going to give both teams five minutes to warm up once Hamlin was taken off the field. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor crossed the field to speak with Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and after further discussion, both teams left the field, and the game was temporarily suspended.

Given the severity of the injury, it makes sense that Hamlin’s teammates, and several Bengals players, were in various states of shock and emotion. Many players were openly weeping on the field as they watched medical professionals tend to Hamlin.

Per ESPN’s Joe Buck, any decision to postpone the game will come from the league office after speaking with both teams. It would be unlikely for play to resume before there are updates on Hamlin’s condition.

The ambulance just arrived at UC Medical Center’s ER with a police escort. UC is the area’s level one trauma center. #Bills #Bengals #DamarHamlin #wlwt pic.twitter.com/c3q0CGe0F7 — Jatara McGee WLWT (@jatara_) January 3, 2023

