Bills at Bengals: Friday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)
Did not practice
RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
S Jordan Poyer (knee)
Limited participation
DE Boogie Basham (calf)
TE Dawson Knox (hip)
LB Matt Milano (knee)
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
OL Mitch Morse (concussion)
WR Stefon Diggs (illness)
Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears.
Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
OL La’el Collins (knee)
DT DJ Reader (person)
Limited participation
DE Sam Hubbard (calf)
Full practice
CB Jalen Davis (thumb)
TE Hayden Hurst (calf)
WR Trent Taylor (hamstring)
Notes: Collins’ season is over as he’s heading to injured reserve, per Bengals Wire. … Hubbard did not practice all last week and did not play vs. Patriots.