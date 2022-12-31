Bills at Bengals: Friday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)

Did not practice

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Limited participation

DE Boogie Basham (calf)

TE Dawson Knox (hip)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

WR Stefon Diggs (illness)

Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL La’el Collins (knee)

DT DJ Reader (person)

Limited participation

DE Sam Hubbard (calf)

Full practice

CB Jalen Davis (thumb)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

WR Trent Taylor (hamstring)

Notes: Collins’ season is over as he’s heading to injured reserve, per Bengals Wire. … Hubbard did not practice all last week and did not play vs. Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire