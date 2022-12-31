Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)

Out

N/A

Questionable

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Will play

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

WR Stefon Diggs (illness)

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

DE Boogie Basham (calf)

TE Dawson Knox (hip)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Notes: Poyer was listed as limited in practice on Friday but did not practice all week prior to that.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Out

OL La’el Collins (knee/injured reserve)

Questionable

DE Sam Hubbard (calf)

Will play

DT DJ Reader (personal)

CB Jalen Davis (thumb)

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

WR Trent Taylor (hamstring)

Notes: Hubbard was listed as limited in practice all week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire