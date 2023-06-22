Are the Bills being overlooked ahead of 2023?

Once upon a time, the Buffalo Bills were amongst the most overlooked teams in the NFL.

Are they back to being in that same category again, but in a much different light? Pro Football Focus made a convincing argument that the team is.

In most power rankings, the Bills are in the top five. Those considering Buffalo in that area is PFF itself. Still, Buffalo could very well be overlooked because of recent memory.

Teams ahead of the Bills in such power rankings typically include the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The difference is clear and that’s why PFF thinks the Bills are being overlooked: All those clubs have cracked the Super Bowl. Buffalo still hasn’t during their surge to the top of the NFL in recent years.

Could 2023 be the season? If it is, the Bills will no longer be overlooked.

PFF’s argument can be found below:

Maybe this is tenuous, with the Bills having the third-best odds to finish the season hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, but the attention in the AFC right now seems to be on the burgeoning rivalry between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. It’s like many people have forgotten how close the Bills were to taking the Chiefs down in the 2021 playoffs. The Bengals beat them comfortably in the playoffs this past year, but with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Bills have one of the most impressive QB-WR duos in the league, and with Allen posting 90.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons, they will be right there in the battle at the top of the AFC again in 2023.

