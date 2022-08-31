Bills begin signing players to their 2022 practice squad roster

The NFL’s cycle of rosters coming together, fully, rolls on.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills announced their initial cuts down to 53 players. That will continue to take shape going forward, but that’s not all there is to look for.

Practice squads are starting to form as well. On Wednesday, the team began announcing which players have been signed to their practice squad. In total, Buffalo can add 16 players to the tax squad.

Check out the full practice squad roster below:

QB Matt Barkley

Matt Barkley #11 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

OL Greg Mancz

Bills lineman Greg Mancz (62)

Sd 082022 Bills 76 Spts

OL Alec Anderson

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

RB Raheem Blackshear

Raheem Blackshear #35 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

RB Duke Johnson

Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson (22) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

WR Tavon Austin

Bills wide receiver Tavon Austin (86) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tanner Gentry

Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

WR Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins #16 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

DE Mike Love

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

DT Brandin Bryant

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Brandin Bryant . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

DT CJ Brewer

Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer

Sd 082022 Bills 24 Spts

LB Joe Giles-Harris

Buffalo Bills linebacker Jon Giles-Harris (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

DB Ja'Marcus Ingram

Buffalo Bills helmets . (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

OL Ryan Van Demark

East offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, of UConn, (74) (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Van Demark, formerly with the Indianapolis Colts, signed to the Bills practice squad per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire