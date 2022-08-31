Bills begin signing players to their 2022 practice squad roster
The NFL’s cycle of rosters coming together, fully, rolls on.
On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills announced their initial cuts down to 53 players. That will continue to take shape going forward, but that’s not all there is to look for.
Practice squads are starting to form as well. On Wednesday, the team began announcing which players have been signed to their practice squad. In total, Buffalo can add 16 players to the tax squad.
Check out the full practice squad roster below:
QB Matt Barkley
Matt Barkley #11 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
OL Greg Mancz
Bills lineman Greg Mancz (62)
OL Alec Anderson
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
RB Raheem Blackshear
Raheem Blackshear #35 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
RB Duke Johnson
Buffalo Bills running back Duke Johnson (22) (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
WR Tavon Austin
Bills wide receiver Tavon Austin (86) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
WR Tanner Gentry
Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
WR Isaiah Hodgins
Isaiah Hodgins #16 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
DE Mike Love
Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
DT Brandin Bryant
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Brandin Bryant . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
DT CJ Brewer
Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer
LB Joe Giles-Harris
Buffalo Bills linebacker Jon Giles-Harris (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
DB Ja'Marcus Ingram
Buffalo Bills helmets . (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
OL Ryan Van Demark
East offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark, of UConn, (74) (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Van Demark, formerly with the Indianapolis Colts, signed to the Bills practice squad per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.