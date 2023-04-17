Bills begin opening phase of offseason workouts

Phase 1 shall consist of the first two weeks of the Club’s offseason workout program….Phase 1 activities shall be limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

During Phase 1, only full-time or part-time strength and conditioning coaches, who have no other coaching responsibilities with the Club, shall be allowed on the field; no other coaches shall be allowed on the field or to otherwise participate in or observe activities.

No footballs shall be permitted to be used (only “dead ball” activities), except that (1) quarterbacks may elect to throw to receivers provided they are not covered by any other player; (2) kickers, punters, PAT/field goal holders, and long snappers may use footballs on the field for kicking, punting, snapping or holding without the involvement of any other players; (3) returners may field punts and kickoffs provided they are not covered by any other player; (4) JUGGS machines may be used for pass catching, punt returns, and kickoff returns.

Players cannot wear helmets during Phase 1, except that players using JUGGS machines may wear helmets for safety purposes if the player so desires.