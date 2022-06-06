Bills are becoming a popular betting choice to win the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl. (Bills fans likely don’t need or appreciate the reminder.) But the betting public believes in the Bills for 2022.

Via David Payne Purdum of ESPN.com, DraftKings Sportsbook says the Bills have attracted twice as many bets and more than twice as much money wagers to win the Super Bowl than any other team.

DraftKings has the Bills at +600. Slightly better value is available at PointsBet, which has the Bills +700.

The Bills should be regarded as one of the favorites. They’ve been a high-level contender for two years, quarterback Josh Allen should be entering the front end of his prime, and the defense possibly will be improved with the arrival of linebacker Von Miller.

Rookie running back James Cook, brother of Dalvin, could make an immediate impact, too. He’s +1300 to be offensive rookie of the year. At 13-1, that’s very intriguing.

