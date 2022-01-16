Bills become first team in NFL history to record this feat during win vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots were absolutely embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

Josh Allen threw for five touchdowns in the 47-17 win and the Bills rushed for 174 yards, led by Devin Singletary’s 81 yards and two touchdowns. Mac Jones threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The only bright spot for the Patriots was Kendrick Bourne — who had seven receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills converted all six of their third down attempts and they didn’t punt the ball once — while scoring touchdowns on every drive outside of the last one.

Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to go an entire game without punting, kicking a field goal or turning the ball over. That’s a perfect stat to summarize the dominant performance they had against the Patriots.

This is wild. The Bills with a first tonight. https://t.co/h8PN8zYFa8 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 16, 2022

The Patriots will now look forward to next season as Jones continues to develop in his second season.

List