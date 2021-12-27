Bills become first team ever to achieve this feat vs. Bill Belichick-coached team

Bills become first team ever to achieve this feat vs. Belichick-coached team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills made NFL history in more ways than one with their 33-21 win over the New England Patriots in Sunday's Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium.

Perhaps the most impressive accomplishment for the Bills came on offense. They didn't punt a single time in nine possessions.

Buffalo, as a result, became the first team ever to not punt in a game against a Bill Belichick-coached team.

ESPN's Mike Reiss has the full context of the Bills' achievement:

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The Bills did not punt today. They are the first team with 0 punts in a game against a Bill Belichick coached team (474 games, including playoffs). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 26, 2021

Those 474 games include Belichick's five seasons as Cleveland Browns head coach from 1991 through 1995, as well as his 21-plus years leading the Patriots beginning in 2000.

The Bills scored on six of their nine possessions, and two of those possessions were short two-play drives at the end of each half. The other drive where Buffalo failed to score was a failed fourth down conversion at the Patriots' 1-yard line in the second quarter.

The key to Buffalo's success on offense, aside from an amazing performance by quarterback Josh Allen, was consistently converting in third and fourth down situations. The Bills were 6-of-12 on third down and 3-of-4 on fourth down. Allen, whether it was through the air or running himself, repeatedly burned the Patriots on fourth downs.

Sunday's win moved the Bills ahead of the Patriots for the AFC East lead. The Bills will claim the division crown if they beat the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets over the final two weeks of the regular season.