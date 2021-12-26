Bills become first team in 25 years to achieve this feat vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills are well on their way to winning back-to-back AFC East titles after beating the rival New England Patriots 33-21 in Sunday's Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium.

It was a sweet taste of revenge for the Bills after they were beaten 14-10 by the Patriots at home on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13.

Buffalo is now the first-place team in the division with a 9-6 record and controls its own destiny in the AFC East race over the final two weeks of the regular season.

The Bills also made a little history in Sunday's victory.

Buffalo's 12-point win, combined with last season's 38-9 triumph at Gillette Stadium, makes the Bills the first team since the Denver Broncos in 1995 and 1996 to earn double-digit wins at New England in back-to-back seasons.

Buffalo also is the first franchise to win at Gillette Stadium in back-to-back seasons since Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts did it in 2005 and 2006 (h/t to ESPN's Mike Reiss for both stats).

Sunday's loss dropped the Patriots to 3-5 at home this season, ensuring they will finish with a losing record at Gillette Stadium for the first time since it was opened for the 2002 campaign.