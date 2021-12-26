Bills become first team in 25 years to achieve this feat vs. Patriots
Bills become first team in 25 years to achieve this feat vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills are well on their way to winning back-to-back AFC East titles after beating the rival New England Patriots 33-21 in Sunday's Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium.
It was a sweet taste of revenge for the Bills after they were beaten 14-10 by the Patriots at home on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13.
Buffalo is now the first-place team in the division with a 9-6 record and controls its own destiny in the AFC East race over the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Bills also made a little history in Sunday's victory.
Buffalo's 12-point win, combined with last season's 38-9 triumph at Gillette Stadium, makes the Bills the first team since the Denver Broncos in 1995 and 1996 to earn double-digit wins at New England in back-to-back seasons.
Buffalo also is the first franchise to win at Gillette Stadium in back-to-back seasons since Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts did it in 2005 and 2006 (h/t to ESPN's Mike Reiss for both stats).
Sunday's loss dropped the Patriots to 3-5 at home this season, ensuring they will finish with a losing record at Gillette Stadium for the first time since it was opened for the 2002 campaign.