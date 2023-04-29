How the Bills became part of NFL draft history in 2023

Four times over including the one that got it over the finish line, the Buffalo Bills were part of NFL draft history in 2023.

During the event, the teams in the league combined to make 42 total trades (and counting) during the three-day event.

That’s a new record for a single draft.

The 41st and record-setter of that bunch was the Buffalo Bills’ decision to send the 205th selection in Round 6 to the Houston Texans. In that, deal Buffalo moved back to No. 230 in the seventh round while adding a future sixth rounder in 2024.

From there, the Bills only added to the new benchmark.

The next trade in the league also went through Buffalo. The Bills then traded the 215th selection in Round 6 to the Los Angeles Ram. Buffalo acquired a seventh rounder (252) and another future sixth rounder in 2024 in that transaction.

The other two moves the Bills were apart of were:

