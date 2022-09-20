Bills have beaten Super Bowl champion Rams, No. 1 seed Titans by combined 72-17

The Bills entered this season as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl. Through two games, they’ve been even better than expected.

The schedule makers did the Bills no favors, giving them last year’s Super Bowl champion Rams in Week One and last year’s AFC No. 1 seed titans in Week Two.

Combined score: Bills 72, Rams+Titans 17.

The Bills’ 41-7 destruction of the Titans on Monday Night Football was the most lopsided result of this NFL season, and the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Rams in the Thursday night opener was the fourth-largest margin of victory so far this NFL season. The Bills’ total point differential of 55 points this season is the best in the NFL; no other team has outscored its opponent by even half as many points. (The Chiefs and Buccaneers are second with a total point differential of 26 points through two games.)

Buffalo’s schedule doesn’t get easier in the coming weeks, with road games at Miami and Baltimore next, followed by a home game against the Steelers and then a road game at Kansas City and a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Packers. The Bills have plenty of big games ahead, and they look like they’re very much up to the task.

