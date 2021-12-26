Bills beat Patriots to take control of AFC East; Josh Allen throws three TDs in win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There you have it. The definitive victory of the Sean McDermott coaching era with the Buffalo Bills.

Sure, that win way back in Week 5 at Kansas City sure felt like a big win, but that one pales in comparison to what transpired at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon when the Bills defeated arch-nemesis New England 33-21.

The victory, which of course did not come easy and had Bills fans biting their nails deep into the fourth quarter, pulled Buffalo even with the Patriots for first place in the AFC East at 9-6.

However, by virtue of splitting the season series, and the Bills having a better record within the division (they have one loss, the Patriots have two), Buffalo is technically in the lead with two games remaining.

The job is not over. They need to beat the Falcons and Jets in the last two games, both at Highmark Stadium, to clinch the division because even if the Patriots win out against the Jaguars and Dolphins, they can’t overtake Buffalo.

Here are three immediate takes on what took place:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

1. So, Josh Allen isn’t a Pro Bowler, huh?

I don’t care one bit about the Pro Bowl, but how the voters did not think Allen was worthy of one of the three AFC spots and instead chose Lamar Jackson is simply laughable.

Allen was a stud Sunday, an All-Pro in every respect. Time after time he made clutch throws and clutch runs in a massive game that he knew he’d have to ball out in. Did he ever.

Mac Jones is going to be a good quarterback in this league, maybe even a great one down the line. But he was no match for Allen on this day, and it isn’t it glorious to be able to say the Bills have the better quarterback than the Patriots after nearly two decades of Tom Brady lording over Buffalo?

The Bills had the ball seven times when they were actually trying to score. They had it at the end of the first half and ran out the clock deep in their own territory. On the other seven possessions, they scored six times and on the other they were at the 1 when the Patriots turned them away on fourth down.

Story continues

And on the final possession, Allen was sublime as he marched the Bills 75 yards in 13 plays to his game-clinching TD pass to Dawson Knox with 2:30 to go. He finished 30 of 47 for 314 yards and three TDs, plus ran 10 times for 65 yards against a very good Patriots defense.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) is congratulated by Stefon Diggs (14) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21). (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

2. Cole Beasley sure wasn’t missed

There was a lot of concern during the week when Beasley tested positive for COVID and was ruled out of the game, and then Gabriel Davis, tested positive and was also ruled out.

That thrust Isaiah McKenzie into a starting role as the slot receiver, and the player who has been in dry dock most of the season had the best game of his NFL career. He caught 11 passes for 125 yards, both career highs by nearly double.

Previously, his best day was six catches and his highest yardage total was 65 yards. In this game, he was Allen’s favorite target and he made a number of critical receptions that helped deliver the victory.

A 4th down strike puts Buffalo on the board! #BillsMafia



📺: #BUFvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/qtpobRbG5h — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

He had a huge 25-yard gain to the Patriots’ 25 early in the fourth quarter that eventually led to a Devin Singletary touchdown. And then on Buffalo’s next possession, he made a way bigger play, converting a critical third-and-10 with a 17-yard reception when it appeared the Bills were in trouble and about to punt the ball away. For good measure, he caught another pass for 15 yards on the next snap and the Bills proceeded to finish that drive off with a touchdown.

Of course, McKenzie had that memorable game in the 2020 season finale blowout of the Dolphins when he scored three TDs, one on an 84-yard punt return, but that game pretty much meant nothing. This one came with the AFC East hanging in the balance and helped the Bills jump into first place.

Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger (65) is carted off the field after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

3. The offensive line takes another hit

This week would be a very good time for Jon Feliciano to get his 300 pounds back on the field, because the Bills desperately need him.

An already jumbled offensive line lost left guard Ike Boettger for the season when he blew out his Achilles in the second quarter which created quite a situation for the Bills.

Dion Dawkins was activated off the COVID list but the plan was not to play him unless necessary. Thus, rookie Spencer Brown started in his place at left tackle, Boettger was at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Ryan Bates at right guard (because Cody Ford is out with COVID) and Darryl Williams at right tackle.

When Boettger went out, it was a Chinese fire drill. Dawkins went to LT, Bates to LG, Williams to RG and Brown to RT. Morse is the only guy who stayed put. And all the Bills had in reserve was Tommy Doyle and Bobby Hart, neither of which was an ideal option in a game of this magnitude. Heck, for any game.

Feliciano has to get back out there when the Bills host the Falcons Sunday. And then in the offseason, Brandon Beane needs to overhaul the entire guard depth chart.

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills beat Patriots to take control in AFC East race