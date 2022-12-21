Bills at Bears: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the full injury report for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears from Wednesday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Soldier Field:

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Bills center Mitch Morse (60) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Did not practice

DE Boogie Basham (calf)

OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

Limited participation

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

DT Ed Oliver (calf)

Full practice

DE AJ Epenesa (elbow)

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Bates, Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Allen was upgraded from DNP to limited on Wednesday. … Bates was upgraded from limited to full on Wednesday. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday.

Chicago Bears (3-11)

Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Did not practice

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

OL Cody Whitehair (knee)

OL Teven Jenkins (neck)

Limited participation

OL Larry Borom (knee)

Full practice

DB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

DB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)

DL Justin Jones (illness)

OL Riley Reiff (illness)

DL Armon Watts (should)

Notes: Claypool played through injury vs. Eagles last week. … Jenkins, St. Brown were injured vs. Eagles and did not return. … Claypool, Jenkins were downgraded from limited to DNP on Wednesday.

