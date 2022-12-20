Bills at Bears: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury report for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears from Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Soldier Field:

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Bills center Mitch Morse (60) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Did not practice

DE Boogie Basham (calf)

OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

Limited participation

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

DE AJ Epenesa (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Bates, Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins.

Chicago Bears (3-11)

Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Did not practice

DL Justin Jones (illness)

OL Riley Reiff (illness)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

OL Cody Whitehair (knee)

Limited participation

OL Larry Borom (knee)

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

OL Teven Jenkins (neck)

Full practice

DB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

DB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)

Notes: Claypool played through injury vs. Eagles last week. … Jenkins. St. Brown were injured vs. Eagles and did not return.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire