Bills at Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, not Josh Allen, to start at QB

The Buffalo Bills will be without quarterback Josh Allen once again in their second preseason game.

On Thursday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen will be left on the bench for another exhibition game, this time against the Chicago Bears. Last week vs. the Detroit Lions, Allen also did not play.

Without Allen, that means it’s revenge season… kind of.

Behind Allen once again will be Mitchell Trubisky, who will play.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the Bears in 2017 will get the start against his former team.

That is, for whatever “start” means.

Trubisky was the first QB to play for Buffalo against the Lions last week as well. He was only 1-for-2 passing before being pulled from the game.

In addition to Allen, McDermott said others will also be sat once again. The same thing was the case last week vs. the Lions.

“Josh will not play and a number of starters will not play. Some starters will play, so it’s more individually based at that point,” McDermott said. “I’d say the large portion of the core of guys that have been here for a few years will not play.”

