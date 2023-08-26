Bills at Bears: Kyle Allen finds Quintin Morris for over the shoulder for TD (video)

While his overall body of work in the preseason has been up-and-down, it’s hard to say this pass was anything but beautiful from Kyle Allen.

The Bills took a 14-3 lead on the Bears in their preseason finale thanks to this 29-yard pass from Allen to tight end Quintin Morris. Allen put the ball in a perfect position where only Morris could grab it–And he did so in impressive fashion.

Check out the touchdown in the clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire