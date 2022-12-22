Bills at Bears: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton
Here are the final injury report for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears from Thursdayvahead of their Week 16 meeting at Soldier Field:

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Bills center Mitch Morse (60)  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Out

  • DE Boogie Basham (calf)

  • OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

Questionable

  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

  • DT Ed Oliver (calf)

Will play

  • LB Matt Milano (knee)

  • DE AJ Epenesa (elbow)

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday.

Chicago Bears (3-11)

Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Out

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

  • DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

  • TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

Doubtful

  • WR Chase Claypool (knee)

  • OL Cody Whitehair (knee)

  • OL Teven Jenkins (neck)

Questionable

  • DB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)

Will play

  • DB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)

  • WR N’Keal Harry (back)

  • OL Larry Borom (knee)

  • DL Justin Jones (illness)

  • OL Riley Reiff (illness)

  • DL Armon Watts (should)

Notes: Jenkins, St. Brown were injured vs. Eagles and did not return.

