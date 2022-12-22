Bills at Bears: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury report for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears from Thursdayvahead of their Week 16 meeting at Soldier Field:
Buffalo Bills (11-3)
Bills center Mitch Morse (60) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Out
DE Boogie Basham (calf)
OL Mitch Morse (concussion)
Questionable
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
DT Ed Oliver (calf)
Will play
LB Matt Milano (knee)
DE AJ Epenesa (elbow)
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
OL Ryan Bates (ankle)
Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday.
Chicago Bears (3-11)
Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Out
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)
DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)
TE Trevon Wesco (calf)
Doubtful
WR Chase Claypool (knee)
OL Cody Whitehair (knee)
OL Teven Jenkins (neck)
Questionable
DB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)
Will play
DB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)
WR N’Keal Harry (back)
OL Larry Borom (knee)
DL Justin Jones (illness)
OL Riley Reiff (illness)
DL Armon Watts (should)
Notes: Jenkins, St. Brown were injured vs. Eagles and did not return.