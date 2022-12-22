Bills at Bears: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury report for the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears from Thursdayvahead of their Week 16 meeting at Soldier Field:

Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Out

DE Boogie Basham (calf)

OL Mitch Morse (concussion)

Questionable

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

DT Ed Oliver (calf)

Will play

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DE AJ Epenesa (elbow)

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

Notes: Morse was injured vs. Dolphins last week & is in the concussion protocol. … Phillips did not play vs. Dolphins. … Oliver was added to the injury report on Wednesday.

Chicago Bears (3-11)

Out

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

DB Kindle Vildor (ankle)

TE Trevon Wesco (calf)

Doubtful

WR Chase Claypool (knee)

OL Cody Whitehair (knee)

OL Teven Jenkins (neck)

Questionable

DB Jaylon Johnson (finger/ribs)

Will play

DB Josh Blackwell (shoulder)

WR N’Keal Harry (back)

OL Larry Borom (knee)

DL Justin Jones (illness)

OL Riley Reiff (illness)

DL Armon Watts (should)

Notes: Jenkins, St. Brown were injured vs. Eagles and did not return.

