Bills-Bears ends up being coldest road game in team history
#Bills-#Bears ends up being coldest road game in team history:
#Bills-#Bears ends up being coldest road game in team history:
With the win, Fritz becomes the first American to win an Indian Wells singles title since Andre Agassi in 2001.
Two officiating decisions drew the ire of the Commanders and their fans in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and the NFL has reportedly admitted that one of them was the incorrect call. On a fourth down from the Giants’ six-yard-line in the final minute of the game, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a pass [more]
DeMar DeRozan appeared to shoot down recent trade rumors by posting a specially-selected clip from the movie "Training Day" to his Instagram.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to play against the Panthers on Saturday after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion and he will be sporting a new look in his return to action. The concussion was the second of the season for Pickett and he said on Thursday that doctors recommended he wear a [more]
The Jets have a real dilemma with their young quarterback.
Sens. Rand Paul, Ron Johnson, Pat Toomey, Mike Lee, and John Cornyn voted against giving workers breaks to pump breast milk.
The country pop singer reminded her fans that she's been in the spotlight for nearly a decade.
We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
The Mets are concerned about the physical of Carlos Correa, with whom they had recently agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
The Eagles and Cowboys face off on Christmas Eve. Here's a look at our predictions.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
After the Giants wouldn't give Correa a passing grade on a physical he took Monday in San Francisco, the Mets reportedly are dealing with the same issue.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Greg Papa believes rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy is the "complete package" as a long-term quarterback for the 49ers.