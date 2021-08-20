Bills at Bears: 7 things to watch for in preseason Week 2

After a few weeks of training camp practices and one preseason game, the Buffalo Bills will take the field again in another exhibition contest, this time against the Chicago Bears.

Heading into the matchup, here are seven things to watch for:

Mitch's revenge

Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

As far as preseason games go, this as revenge worthy as it gets. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that quarterback Josh Allen will not be playing against the Bears. It'll be Mitchell Trubisky starting against his former team. The Bears made Trubisky the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 and that flopped. Will Trubisky ball out against the former home? We'll see... for one, he was 1-for-2 passing last week, so... he didn't exactly play all that much.

First look Zack Moss

Bills running back Zack Moss. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After offseason surgery and a hamstring issue during training camp, running back Zack moss will make his preseason debut against the Bears. How does he look coming back from injury? More importantly, how do he look because Devin Singletary played well last week. The Bills are planning to go with the "hot hand" in the backfield this year and right now it's Singletary.

Levi locks it down?

Bills defensive back Levi Wallace. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen if Levi Wallace even plays. At the No. 2 cornerback position battle, he appears to be ahead of Dane Jackson by a good amount. Did he already win the job? If so, he might sit. If Wallace doesn't, he may be able to lock it up with a good showing against the Bears.

Andre shines again?

Bills linebacker Andre Smith (Gannett photo)

In simply a positive note: Linebacker Andre Smith played well last week. Another good game will earn him a 53-man roster spot. But just in general... it was fun seeing an under-the-radar guy stand out like that, from defense to special teams. Would be nice to see if he can again.

Everyone on the D-line

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The title says it all. Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips had some bright spots in the middle of the defensive line in the preseason opener. Phillips could stand to use another good game, especially with Vernon Butler (concussion) making his preseason debut. On the edge, Efe Obada impressed and moved around the defensive line and made plays vs. the Lions. The highlight of that evening was the effort by Greg Rousseau. Other depth names to keep an eye on include second-round rookie Boogie Basham and Darryl Johnson. And Star Lotulelei... if he plays.

Can Fromm, Stevenson, build momentum?

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Jake Fromm's pass to wide receiver Marquez Stevenson leading to the game-winning kick from Tyler Bass was a thing of beauty. Both guys have to stack good preseason games to still make the final roster.

Dion Dawkins' return

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Dion Dawkins is back and Saturday will be his debut against the Bears. He had a long and scary battle with COVID-19 recently but he's good to go now. Dawkins will get some snaps to help him get back in shape. Bills fans can take in their franchise left tackle once more.

