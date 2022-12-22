Bills at Bears: 7 things to watch for during Week 16’s game

The Buffalo Bills (11-3) continue their regular season journey at home against the Chicago Bears in Week 16:

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Saturday’s Bills-Bears matchup:

More weather watching

Throwing the ball and kicking it could be… problematic.

What seems like a reoccurring situation for the Bills this season, the weather back. It’s likely to impact another one of their games, but for the first time, it’s because of a matchup on the road.

After Buffalo had to relocate to Detroit earlier this season, last week’s win against the Dolphins featured plenty of snow. At Solider Field, the home of the Bears, it’s expected to snow a bit. But the bigger issue will be Chicago’s nickname: the “Windy City.”

Forecasts predict potentially six inches of snowfall before kickoff. Coming into play in a larger fashion will be bitter chills near single digits and gusts of wind up to 40 mph.

Eye on the prize

Facing a team that’s already out of the playoffs, this matchup has the making of a trap. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has to have his team ready/

They should be, though. The Bills have plenty to play for still, even after clinching their own postseason berth last week. Namely, Buffalo wins the AFC East with a victory in Chicago.

Managing the mobilest QB

Chicago’s starter under center, Justin Fields, is the the most mobile quarterback in the NFL. He has the most rushing yards of any QB in the league with 1,000 and he’s a huge reason why the Bears the No. 1 rushing offense in 2022.

If the Bills have had one inconsistency it’s stopping the run. Some weeks Buffalo shows up, but missed tackles and lost assignments have plagued the Bills.

This week, that cannot happen. If Chicago pulls off the upset, this would be the reason why.

Dawson's world

The last two games, the Bills leading receiver has been an unlikely one: Dawson Knox. The tight end has had a late-season breakout after a slow start. Do that continue against the Bears? It might be tough.

Through 14 games, Chicago has allowed 463 yards to opposing tight ends. That’s the fourth-fewest of any team in the NFL.

Red zone

Those red zone woes for Josh Allen are long in the past.

Over the Bills’ past 13 trips to the red zone, they’ve scored 11 touchdowns. Last week, Buffalo was 4-for-5 performance last week against the Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Bears defense ranks 27th in red zone defense. This could be a reason the Bills win this one.

O-line shakeup likely

Center Mitch Morse is in the concussion protocol. Because it’s the sixth of his career, it feels very unlikely that Morse will play against the Bears.

In addition, Buffalo had starting guard Ryan Bates out last week. So far this week, he’s been limited in practice.

If Bates can go, that might make things a lot easier to manage. With Ike Boettger coming off of the PUP list on Tuesday, there’s a chance he could start at guard and Bates moves to center.

On paper, that combination should be better than having either Greg Van Roten or David Quessenberry in the lineup. Of course, there could be “rust” concerns with Boettger.

Christmas cheer

Saturday is Christmas Eve. There might be some holiday spirit in the crowd… no, there certainly will be. Enjoy!

